Image copyright AFP

Parents of di Chibok girls dey worry say anoda power wey pass Boko Haram, fit get hand inside all di palava dem don take eye see in di last five years since dem tiff dia daughters from school for north-eastern Nigeria.

Of di more dan 200 girls wey dem take from dia rooms for school on 14 April 2014, dem don rescue 107, some through negotiation wey Nigerian goment do wit di Islamist militants, while more dan 100 still dey miss.

"Sometin dey pursue us one way or di oda," na so Yakubu Nkeki, di chairman of di association of parents of di abducted girls wey im niece joindi last batch of girls dem release on May 2017 tok.

Mr Nkeki get plenti example to back up im claim.

For April last year, parents of some of di girls wey don free involve for one terrible motor accident, dem bin dey travel to go meeting for university for Yola, dia daughters dey on especial programme wey goment dey sponsor.

One of di parent die on di spot why dem rush 17 odas go hospital wit injuries.

For January dis year, 18 children, wey relate to some di Chibok girls wey still dey miss, wey one local charity dey sponsor dia education, bin dey come back from school wen dia vehicle get accident.

Eight of di children sustain injuries, Zannah Lawan, di secretary of di parents' association wey bin dey escort dem also injure well well.

Weeks afta, for March, dem return di injured children to school, Mr Nkeki wey bin dey escort dem, drop dem come dey go house, on im way im too get accident.

"Di car somersault, but I no injure," im tok, but ad say, "these tins wey dey happun no ordinary."

Weeks later, in March, the injured children were ready to return to their studies. Mr Nkeki accompanied them to school, dropped them off, and set out for home. The hired car in which he was travelling had an accident.

"The car somersaulted but I was not injured," he said, but added, "These things happening are not ordinary."

Image copyright AFP Image example Rifkatu Galang wey dem kidnap at di age of 17 from school for Chibok, still dey captivity

'In-house fight-fight'

A total of 34 members of di parents' association don die between wen dem kidnap dia daughters and now, from either accidents, sickness, or more Boko Haram attacks.

Mr Nkeki dey also worry ontop di fight-fight wey dey happun for di association. Meetings dey end for quarrel, wia parents go dey wan beat each oda.

Last year, some parents of di girls wey still dey miss threaten to block di convoy wey dey carry di girls wey don free back to Yola, to di American University of Nigeria, afta dia summer holiday. Demfeel say di girls dia release and school attendance don comot focus from dia daughters wey still dey boko haram hand.

"I no dey like to invite all of dem go meetings at di same time," Mr Nkeki tok. "I dey selct few pipo sometimes wey go fit listen well and message di odas."

Meanwhile Boko Haram still dey real to di pipo of Chibok. Despite say di military recapture di territory from di militants, in di past few weeks, Boko Haram don burn seven village for di area, plenti house dem, including di ones of di girls wey don free wey dey study for di university for Yola.

Image copyright AFP Image example Some ofdi girls wey dem don release dey do special courses for di American University of Nigeria for Yola

Dem dey find miracles

For dis year anniversary of di kidnappings wey reach international community dia ear, dem dey chose to go for spiritual assistance.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example TB Joshua na popular televangelist

Early dis month, representatives of di parents' association travel more dan 48 hours by road from Chibok to Lagos, to meet popular televangelist TB Joshua.

E be di founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), and one of Nigeria most influential preachers.

Thousands of people dey come from around di world to SCOAN headquarters for Ikotun, Lagos, to seek miracles and to collect prophecies.

"Di reason why we choose to go see am na say we don see di work of di ministry of women affairs, di federal goment and many oda people, and till dis time, no news about di girls wey dey bush," na so Yana Galang, one of di 12 parents wey go visit SCOAN and wey im daughter Rifkatu still dey captivity tok.

"Nobody dey come tell us anything about di girls. That is why we decide to take the matter to God."