Di wing of di plane long reach American football field own

Di largest aircraft for di world, one carbon-composite plane, take im first flight on Saturday from California, U.S. over di Mojave Desert for California.

Na Stratolaunch Systems Corp, company wey di late Microsoft co-founder Pail Allen start, na im do di carbon-composite plane.

Di wingspan of di white airplane wey dem name Roc, afta one giant bird for make believe tory dem wey no dey real, long reach dat of American football field and na six engines dey power am wit double fuselage.

Di plane fly go air just before 7 a.m. Pacific time (1400 GMT).

E stay for air for more dan two hours before e land back safely for di Mojave Air and Space Port as crowd of hundreds of pipo dey clap for am.

Stratolaunch design di plane to dey drop rockest and oda space vehicles wey go weigh up to 500,000 pounds for altitude of 35,000 feet.

Di company say dis plane go make to dey go satellite easy like "to dey book normal airline flight."

Saturday flight na to test di performance of di plane.

Stratolaunch founder Allen announce for 2011 say im don form di private company, im die for October 2018 from non-Hodgkins lymphoma just months afta dem unveil di development of di plane.