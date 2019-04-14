Image copyright Segalink Image example Police say dem still dey find one inside di officers wey dey wen di shooting happun.

Nigeria Police don announce say dia officers wey dey face accuse say dem shoot two pipo for Olodi Apapa area of Lagos state on Saturday, April 13 don begin face internal disciplinary actions.

Inside statement wey dem release to tori pipo, Bala Elkana, di Police Public Relations Officer tok say Police don order di arrest of dia officers wey dem suspect say get hand for di shooting of Ada Ifeanyi and Emmanuel Akomafuwa.

According to Police, di gbege happun around 7am on Saturday and dem rush di victims go hospital wia dem confam say di girl, Ada Ifeanyi don die while di boy Emmanuel Akomafuwa dey receive treatment for im wunjure.

Di Police say if dem find di officers guilty of di accuse, dem go go court for murder.

"Di policemen wey we arrest na Inspector Adamu Usman, Sergeant Adeyeye Adeoye, Sergeant Kashim Tijani, Sergeant Lucky Akigbe and Sergeant Paul Adeoye while Inspector Dania Ojo wey escape immediately, don become wanted man by di Police command", Elkana tok.

Oga Elkana still add say di Lagos State Police Command no dey in support of dis mumu killings by some 'bad eggs'.