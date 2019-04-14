Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mohamed Salah (second right) score im 22nd goal of di season for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah score one of di beat goals of di Premier League season as Liverpool overcome Chelsea to retake di top spot from Manchester City.

Some clear chances bin dey di match before Sadio Mane head on ein for di 51st minute afta one ogbonge move.

Two minutes later, Anfield scata again afta Salah fire one 25 yard angle shot inside di top right corner.

Eden Hazard try two times for di Blues, first wit on eshot wey hit di post and anoda wey Alisson save.

Early on, City beat Crystal Palace 3-1 for Selhurst Park to lead di Reds briefly wit one point.