Image copyright Nigeria army

Nigeria Army on Monday say dem don kill 27 militants, recover guns, bullet as part of dia fight against di kataka group wey dey worry north-east part of di kontri.

Colonel Sagir Musa wey be Acting Director Army Public Relations tok for statement say troops of Sector 1 Operation LAFIA DOLE, inside one joint clearance operations wit Chadian Defence Forces battle with Boko Haram terrorists on 13th of April 2019 for di Northern part of Wulgo, Tumbuma, Chikun Gudu and Bukar Maryam villages.

Image copyright Nigeria army

During di operations, 27 na oga Musa say soldiers kill and recover five Gun Trucks, plenti Motor Cycles, five AK 47 guns, one Automatic Revolver Galil gun, one G3 gun, two General Purpose Machine Guns , two Anti Aircraft Guns, four Rocket Propelled Gun Tubes, one PK Machine Gun, one M21 Rifle, one Locally Made Dane Gun, five Rocket Propelled Gun Tubes Bombs, 000 x Assorted rounds of different calibre ammunition, five AK 47 Magazines, plneti Links of 12.7 MM, one Land Cruiser Buffalo, one Nissan GT, one Land Cruiser destroyed, one flag and a Grinding Machine

Image copyright Nigeria army

Di army say no soldiers from Nigerian and Chadian Forces die for di fight.

Nigeria army add say coordinated military operation dey go on specially around Gombaru - Ngala and surrounding areas to deal wit tjaguda pipo wey dey run out from Multi National Joint Task Force (Op YANCIN TAFKI ) operations for dia hideouts.