Ghana floods kill five pipo for Accra

Heavy rains for Ghana kill five people after de rains fall for like 3 hours on Sunday night.

National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) search den rescue team last night mount operations for around Ashaiman where four die for military pick-up truck inside, den another person around Circle, Odorna.

Seji Saji, Deputy Director General for NADMO talk BBC Pidgin confirm to BBC Pidgin dem remove four people wey die from Adjei-Kojo, where four people wey dey inside de military pick up die.

"One incident happen for Ashaiman Adjei-Kojo underpass where someone wey dey drive around , but de floods sweep dem into de drain."

"De people wey dey inside de pick-up truck bucket inside survive, but all de four occupants for de truck inside die, dem find de last body around 4.00am dis morning."

Unconfirmed reports dey come up about people wey drown, others wey suffer electrocution den stuf but NADMDO say dem dey collect dey check de leads so say dem fit update Ghanaians on what dey happen.

Meanwhile, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) say dem dey intensify dema efforts to desilt storm drains for Accra so say de flood waters go flow freely.

Ghana Meteorological Agency caution Ghanaians say dis year Southern Ghana go experience heavy rainfall which dey come plus strong winds so make menerz make careful.