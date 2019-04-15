Image copyright Festus Keyamo

Wetin President Muhammadu Buhari campaigner Festus Keyamo say 'You no need WAEC to be Nigeria Presido' don start big conversation for Nigeria social media.

Oga Keyamo, Director, Strategic Communications of President Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaign, say according to law, candidate no need WAEC certificate to become a president or governor for Nigeria.

Oga Keyamo tok on Monday for im official Twitter handle say "different qualification dey before pesin fit run for office of president. In fact sef if you don work as politician before according to di law you no even need WAEC certificate to become president of Nigeria."

Keyamo bin dey react to People Democratic Party wey bin say Muhammadu Buhari no deserve to run for presidency sake of all di tok-tok wey follow im WAEC certificate, di tok-tok pesin for Buhari campaign also chook mouth inside di 2018 Osun govnorship election matter.

For di Osun matter Keyamo say "Yes. Section 318 of di 1999 Constitution say 'School Certificate or its equivalent' wey mean Primary 6 School Leaving Certificate plus you must sabi speak, write, and understand English language to di satisfaction of INEC. No need for WAEC certificate.

According to section 318 for our constitution you no need WAEC certificate to become President or Governor, but if you FORGE WAEC submit am to INEC or oda certificate for any office you will be disqualified. #OsunStateScenario."