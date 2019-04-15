Dem no support media player for your device "I wan comot Port Harcourt from di list of dorti cities for di world" - Afronelly Wonne

Port Harcourt, Capital of Rivers State for South South Nigeria na city of oil and gas. E also be di Garden City of Nigeria.

But all dat one don change as e join cities wey dorti pass for di world.

'From Garden City to Garbage City' na so area pipo dey complain sake of di dorti wey full di evriwia but one young woman take am as challenge to clean di city.

Dem call her di "verdant of Port Harcourt" as she mobilise young boys and girls to clean dorti comot from Port Harcourt so dem go fit return am to di Garden-city wey im be before and from time to time, dem dey go some of di beaches wey dey area go pick dorti, especially plastic bottles and pure water waterproof wey dem dey recycle to pursue green environment.

"I wan comot Port Harcourt from di list of dorti cities for di world" na so Afronelly Wonne tell BBC Pidgin as we follow dem go Port Harcourt Tourist Beach for one of dia cleanup outreach.

Dis na di main tin wey she dey tok for her radio shows "My environment, my wealth" wey she get for two radio stations for Port Harcourt to take ginger more pipo to clean and protect di pipo.

Afronelly Wonne say recycling na one practice wey pipo fit take hammer from di environment and also keep an clean too and na im be di main message dem dey promote for her radio programmes.

"Di major challenge I dey face for dis my advocacy work na di mindset of pipo. If we fit change dia mind, den we go don achieve one big aspect of our work."

She say, "one time wen we come do clean up for dis Tourist Beach, one old man wey we tok to say if we dump dis dorti dem for di right place den work no go dey for environmental pipo wey goment dey pay to clean up dis place. Imagine dat kain tin."

She also say di major tin wey dey contribute to di pollution na industrial waste and poor waste disposal attitudes.

Afronelly Wonne, believe say e dey possible to make moni from di environment but e go start wen pipo change di way wey pipo dey tink about di environment as dat na di only tin wey we fit give our pikin dem wey dey come.