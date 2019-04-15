"I wan comot Port Harcourt from di list of dorti cities for di world" - Afronelly Wonne

Port Harcourt, Capital of Rivers State for South South Nigeria na city of oil and gas. E also be di Garden City of Nigeria.

But all dat one don change as e join cities wey dorti pass for di world.

'From Garden City to Garbage City' na so area pipo dey complain sake of di dorti wey full di evriwia but one young woman take am as challenge to clean di city.

Dem call her di "verdant of Port Harcourt" as she mobilise young boys and girls to clean di dorti comot from Port Harcourt so as to restore im Garden-city status and from time to time, dem dey go some of di beaches wey dey di city go pick dorti, especially plastic bottles and pure water waterproof wey dem dey recycle to pursue green environment.