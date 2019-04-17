Image copyright AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron don promise say im go use just five years re-build and make Notre-Dame cathedral even finer.

One big fire on Monday burn di 850-year-old Gothic building, wey scata much of di roof and e cause di steeple to collapse.

Dis time wen e burn, ogas for di area say di cathedral na minutes remian for di church to destroy totally.

But upon wetin oga Macron don promise experts say di reconstruction fit take tens of years.

Notre Dame cathedral take 182 years to build according to architecture expert Jeremy Melvin wey say e give us an idea into di way pipo bin dey tink, feet and work during during dat important period inside in European history.

Image copyright AFP Image example Dis na di before, during and afta foto of Notre-Dame Cathedral

Fifty pipo go investigate wetin cause dis fire wey happun om 15 April 2019. Oga di law for Paris Rémy Heitz say notin dey to show say na pesin cause di fire and dem dey treat di fire as accident.

€800m ($902m; £692m) put togeda na im companies and business pipo don already promise to help rebuild di Notre-Dame Cathedral wey be Unesco World Heritage site.