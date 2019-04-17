Leymah Gbowee: Nobel Peace winner say war no fit solve any problem for Cameroon

Image example Leymah Gbowee na Nobel Peace Prize Laureate from Liberia

Leymah Gbowee, Liberian Noble Peace Laureate don send strong message for kontri pipo say as pesin weh e don go through war, e no di solve any problem, say na shiddon tok be de solution.

Leymah lead African Women Leaders Network for visit weh African Union and United Nations Women organise for shine eye for de crisis for Anglophone regions.

"Laik pesin weh e don survive war, I wan tell Cameroonians say war no fit solve problem. My message for Cameroonian pipo na say make e no bi Anglophone or Francophone but one Cameroon, one pipo", Leymah tok.

"From we discussions we know say all tin no dey fain, say problem di, and e di touch plenti woman and girl pikin dem. Sick weh e di kam through sex, rape, abuse and teenage pregnancy, dey plenti weh war dey".

De women activist say one group for pipo no fit solve any problem if deh continue for take sides.

"You no fit look for solution weh you no address de problems dem, and we don hear as woman dem di use leaves for menstrual pad and born pikin for bush", Leymah add.

"For de future and stability for Cameroon and Africa and de next generation, pipo suppose shiddon tok about Cameroon and lasting peace".

Adah Mbah, Executive Director, Mother of Hope Foundation, MOHCAM from Bamenda weh deh di engage for ground for tok peace say Leymah e visit helep dem woman dem courage for join hand form network for peace for identify de problem and try for bring solution.

Anglophone crisis don force 440,000 pipo for run go oda areas for kontri and 33,000 pipo for Nigeria.