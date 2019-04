Image copyright Anadolu Agency Image example Desperation dey make many pipo do irregular migration for different parts of di world.

Authorities for Nigeria and UK don launch advert campaign wey dey encourage women and girls to find work for home instead of to go Britain turn modern day slave.

Dem go put "Not for sale" campaign poster for schools, church plus market dem, di plan na to try reduce human trafficking, prostitution and by force labour.

Apart from posters dem go also do advertisement for different TV plus radio stations for eight weeks.

Di head of Nigeria anti-trafficking agency National Agency for di Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Julie Okah-Donli, tell BBC say dem wan try use dis campaign change pipo mind, say opportunities dey di kontri.

Madam Donli say di human traffickers dey sometime promise dia victims work for Europe, but wen dem reach dia di traffickers go collect dia passports den force dem enta prostitution. Some of dem kwanu, dem dey force dem comot from school or dem go lie to dem say dem don get scholarship abroad.