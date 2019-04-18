Image copyright National Judicial Council

Di Code of Conduct Tribunal don fix Thursday, April 18, 2019 as di day dem go deliver final judgement ontop di accuse of false non-declaration of asset wey dem carry go di former Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen domot.

Presido Muhammadu Buhari bin suspend di Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, ontop accuse of magomago, say im no declare some kain bank accounts wey im get, according to law.

On April 5, 2019, di suspended Chief Justice resign wit immediate effect afta di National Judicial Council chook eye come send dia recommendation of compulsory retirement for Onnoghen give president Buhari.

Onnoghen bin don deny all di charges.