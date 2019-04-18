BBC and Nigeria Channels Television don launch one tear rubber current affairs programme, Gist Nigeria on Wednesday, April 17 by 9pm ontop Channels TV.

Di focus of di studio based show na ni tori dem wey dey behind di news, and audience interaction through @GistNigeriaTV and dia studio for Lagos.

Produced by Channels Television and BBC for Nigeria, di programme na 30 minutes weekly programme for viewers for Nigeria, plus oda partner stations for Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Gist Nigeria go showcase ogbonge reporting wey focus on tori behind dir tori, di impact and how e affect di audience.

Wale Fakile and Ajoke Lijadu-Ulohotse go present di show wey go include analysis, studio discussions, and tough-tough interviews around important issues wey mata to Nigerians and Africa.

Dem no support media player for your device BBC West Africa Bureau go connect every bodi

"We look forward to di ogbonge tins wey our viewers go get from di correct television programme production wey Channels wey pipo sabi for truth, balance, fairness and integrity get hand inside." Na so di Assistant General Manager Operations of Channels, Kingsley Uranta tok.

For BBC Commissioning Editor Africa, Nisha Kapur, "Dis partnership between BBC and Nigeria top TV channel go beyond news coverage. E go tap into conversations wey dye happun for di kontri, also track successful Nigerians wey dey live abroad."