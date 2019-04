Image copyright Bayo Omoboriowo

President Muhammadu Buhari don sign di new minimum wage bill into law, wey go carri di moni go 30k from di N18,000 wey e be now.

Di bill wey approve di 30k bin don clear both arms of di National Assembly, before dem march break because of di 2019 general elections.

Wit dis law now, those wey dey employ pipo gatz increase salary dem dey pay, not to break law.