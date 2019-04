Image copyright Bayo Omoboriowo

Bismark Rewane wey chair di Technical Advisory Committee wey advise Nigeria federal goment how dem go take pay di new minimum wage, say wetin dem review na minimum, no be total wage.

Wetin dat one mean be say dia focus na on di smallest salary wey employers suppose pay dia workers.

"Dat one mean say no be evribodi go dey affected. Those wey dey earn pass 30k already go get flat increase," im tok.

"For 2011, everi civil servant wey dey earn above 18k get nine hundred naira increase and youth corpers get 10 percent of di minimum wage wey carri dia allowee go N19,800."

Wen our tori pesin ask am wetin di flat addition be dis time for di 2019 minimum wage review, im no gree tok.

"If to say we take pyramid approach, di cost for too high. Wetin we do na to take one shot for those wey dey above 30k. Those wey dey below 30k we bring dem come 30k. State and federal goment get dia own difference wey dem go torchlight," im add.

Im also say im confident say prices no go too go up, wen workers begin collect di new salary.

Oga Rewane wen im follow BBC News Pidgin tok, say tho e dey possible for price to go up now wey di new 30k minimum wage don become law, e no go stretch di new moni wey go enta workers pocket.

"I dey confident say e no go too go up," im tok. Im also add say new economic opportunities wey dem point give federal goment, go mean say more income go flow enta di system.

Wen im sign di law on Thursday, Presido Buhari make am clear through im assistant on National Assembly mata say di new 'alert' na wit immediate effect.

Oga Ita Enang tell tori pipo say only those wey dey employ less than 25 pipo dey excluded from di new 30k.

Some state govnors bin don complain say dem no fit pay di current 18k as e be so, talk less of di 30k wey federal goment dey bring come. But oga Rewane say na dem even get hand pass to fit pay am.

"States dey for beta position pass federal goment. Di adjustments wey we don do go pay dem pass federal sef. Na for dem to manage dia moni wella."

Oga Rewane say im no go fit tok wetin dey di recommendations dem submit give goment until goment release di whitepaper, but im sure say if dem follow wetin im committee recommend, say Nigeria go be beta place.