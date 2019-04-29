"I go need sack some of my workers to fit pay new minimum wage"

Image copyright Pixabay Image example Payday go soon reach and many Nigeria workers go dey expect new alert

Nigeria new N30,000 minimum wage fit be blessing to workers, but for some private employers, e dey make dem scratch head.

Wen Presido Buhari sign di new minimum wage into law for April, im make am clear say na wit immediate effect, wey mean say workers suppose collect di new salary wen next dem pay dem.

Many workers dey expect dia alert wit red eye, but for Olurotimi Michael Owadimbola wey be business owner, na major wahala im dey face.

"Although e go good for employees make dem get more moni for dia pockets, for some pipo wey dey employ like me na bad idea because we go need sack pipo if we wan pay di moni," e tok.

Image copyright Olurotimi Michael Image example Oga Michael get im own company

Though di law wey Presido Buhari sign make am clear say those wey dey employ less than 25 pipo no follow for di law to pay di 30k, most employers wey dey dat bracket go feel say na di right thing to do.

"Di moni wey dey come for my business no dey come like before, so how I go fit pay my employers dat one? E no be like say I fit go take loan from bank say I wan pay minimum wage."

Oga Olurotimi na tax auditor wey get im own company wey dey employ two pipo at di moment, and im say dis salary raise dey come at time wey business no too dey good for im side.

'I go dey save 10k monthly from my new minimum wage'

Image example Mallam Magaji Garba

Mallam Magaji Garba wey be gateman for Kano State ministry of education say e don plan to dey save N10k monthly from di N30k new minimum wage.

Oga Garba wey yan say e dey collect N15k now, add say no be small struggle to survive as e be say e get wife and five children.

"Na 15k I dey collect now so as I hear about dis 30k minimum wage I happy no be small because to survive on 15k na serious struggle plus pesin get wife and children."

"So my plan now be say for dis N30k wey dey come, every month I go dey save 10k. Use 10k for food and di remaining 10k go dey wit me for my transport to work and oda domestic issues wey fit arise."

Garba also tok say e hope say market sellers go pity dem, no be say as dem hear of dis increment dem go also increase everything for market. E say dat wan no go make workers enjoy di new minimum wage if everything for market increase.