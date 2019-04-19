Image copyright Yogesh Kumar Singh Image example Oga Kumar say e by mistake vote for di "wrong" political party

One Indian voter don vex cut im index finger comot afta e find out say e do mistake vote for di political party wey im no support.

Pawan Kumar wey be 25 years old, tok for one video wey don go viral say e by mistake vote di governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to am, e bin wan vote for di candidate wey belong to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but e dey confuse wit di many symbols for di voting machine wey come make am mistakenly hit di button for BJP.

"I bin wan vote for di elephant, but I come go vote for di flower by mistake."

Di BJP symbol na lotus, while di elephant na im be di symbol of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) wey Kumar bin wan vote for.

Party symbols dey play ogbonge role for India elections because dem dey easy to identify as e be say plenti pipo no too sabi read for many parts of di kontri togeda wit di plenti regional parties and alliances wey dey confuse pipo.

Kumar cast im vote on Thursday inside Bulandshahr for di northern state of Uttar Pradesh and dis na di second phase of voting for di Indian general election.

Ova 900 million na im dey qualify to vote for di election and dis come make am di biggest election wey di world don ever see.