Trump, Kenyatta, oda world leaders condemn Sri Lanka attacks

Leaders of kontris around di world don condemn di Easter Sunday attacks for Sri Lanka wey don take hundreds of lives and wunjure as many pipo.

United States of America President Donald Trump yan say im kontri dey offer condolence to pipo of Sri Lanka afta di April 21 attacks wey don kill more than 207 pipo and put over 450 for hospital.

For message wey im release for Twitter, Trump say dem ready to assist di Asian kontri.

French Presido Emmanuel Macron also condemn wetin di attackers do for Sri Lanka and say "France go stand with di kontri at dis time of need".

Oda world leaders wey chook mouth to condemn wetin happun include British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Kenya Presido Uhuru Kenyatta.

Oga Kenyatta, for message im send to Sri Lanka Presido Maithripala Sirisena, pledge im support.

"We sef face mindless terrorist massacres for own kontri and we stand wit our Sri Lankan brothers and sisters for prayer during dis difficult period.

On 15 January, 2019, Kenya suffer one of di worst terrorist attack for di capital Nairobi wen 20 pipo die for di hand of gunmen. Di memory of di incident go still fresh for pipo mind.

Sri Lanka goment don block social media sites and also put 6pm to 6am curfew for di city of Colombo to help bring di situation under control and e never dey clear when dem go lift di curfew.