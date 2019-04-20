Image copyright FRED TANNEAU

Some 200,000 bees don survive di fire wey destroy most of Notre-Dame Cathedral roof for France.

Di cathedral beekeeper, Nicolas Geant wey don look after di cathedral bees since 2013 wen dem install di beehives na im confirm say di bees dey alive.

France install di beehive for di top of di sacristy by Notre-Dame south side wey dey about 98ft below di main roof to boost bee numbers across Paris.

Unlike other bees, European species dey stay inside dia hive after dem notice danger and dey work to protect dia queen.

Na for on top of di roof for di south side di beehive wey dey house about 200,000 bees dey for di Notre-Dame cathedral.

Gaent tell AFP say, "instead of di high temperatures to kill dem, di carbon dioxide make dem drunk and put dem to sleep."

Normally, beekeepers dey commonly use smoke to make insects like bees sleep so dem fit gain access to dia hive.

For inside interview with CNN, Gaent say na "miracle" to hear and see say "di fire no touch di bees."