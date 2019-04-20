Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Nigeria Secret Police, Department of State Services (DSS) say na fake news say dem arrest some ICT staff of di kontri election bodi INEC.

For inside statement wey DSS release wey INEC post for dia own Twitter handle, DSS say no be true say dem arrest staff of di ICT depratment of INEC because say dem give di election bodi Server Identity Number to People's Democratic Party (PDP) and dia presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

"Di pipo wey carri di fake news even tok sef say we arrest seven pipo wey dey work for di ICT department and torture dem for three days, to find out who give out di informate," dem tok.

Dis week, di PDP candidate wey dey tribunal to contest di presidential election result wey im lose, bin say im go bring some sabi pipo for big computer companies as im witness. Im bin also say dis sabi pipo go prove say di computer number wey im tender for di tribunal, na INEC server wey show say im win di election.

Peter Afunanya wey sign di DSS statement wey INEC post, also add say dis fake news na work of bad belle pipo wey wan cause kasala.

"Di Service wan make am clear say dat informate na lie and wan doti our image. Truth no dey inside and make members of di public ignore am," e tok.