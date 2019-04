Image copyright Reuters Image example One of di blasts hit St Anthony church for Kochchikade

At least 50 pipo don die and more dan 200 pipo wunjure for explosion for church and hotel for Sri Lanka according to reports.

Na six explosions local media dey report say don happun for today wey be Easter Sunday.

Di explosion target three churches for Kochchikade, Katuwapitiya and Batticola.

E also hit di Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels all of dem dey for di capital, Colombo.

Easter Sunday na one of di major feasts wey dey for Christian calendar.

Sri Lanka media dey also report say foreign tourists fit dey among di casualties, but until now, nobody don come out tok say na dem dey responsible for di attacks.