Easter Sunday celebration in pictures

  • 21 April 2019

Christians all over di world dey celebrate di death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and Africa dey follow mark am.

  • Man wey hang for cross to symbolize Jesus for cross. Getty Images

    Christians all over di world dey celebrate today as Easter Sunday.

  • Man wey dem cruxify for cross. Getty Images

    For dem, di celebration na to mark di crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

  • Actors perform di role of Jesus Christ and virgin Mary. Getty Images

    African kontris no carri last as for di celebration. From South Sudan to Nairobi, di day dey special.

  • Man carry cross Getty Images

    During di celebration, Christians dey act for drama wetin Jesus go through to remind demselves of wetin happun dat time.

  • Man for ground wey carry cruxifix. Getty Images

    Actors perform di role of Jesus Christ during Good Friday wey mark di start of Celebrations.

  • Man carry cross SEYLLOU

    Most times, some of di plays na churches dey organise am to teach dia members di importance of Easter celebration.

  • Christians for Nairobi act di death of Jesus Christ. BRIAN OTIENO

    Easter celebration na annual event for Christians.

