Easter Sunday celebration in pictures
Christians all over di world dey celebrate di death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and Africa dey follow mark am.
-
Getty Images
Christians all over di world dey celebrate today as Easter Sunday.
-
Getty Images
For dem, di celebration na to mark di crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
-
Getty Images
African kontris no carri last as for di celebration. From South Sudan to Nairobi, di day dey special.
-
Getty Images
During di celebration, Christians dey act for drama wetin Jesus go through to remind demselves of wetin happun dat time.
-
Getty Images
Actors perform di role of Jesus Christ during Good Friday wey mark di start of Celebrations.
-
SEYLLOU
Most times, some of di plays na churches dey organise am to teach dia members di importance of Easter celebration.
-
BRIAN OTIENO
Easter celebration na annual event for Christians.
