Third Mainland Bridge no dey dangerous to use - Fashola

Image example Goment say dis na one of di areas wia dem don already plan to repair

Nigeria ministry of works, power and housing yan say Third Mainland Bridge for di commercial capital Lagos, dey safe to use.

Dis na response to tori wey comot for social media say di Third Mainland Bridge fit collapse as e dey shake gbim gbim.

Di ministry don comot now to say make pipo ignore di rumour.

For statement wey Hakeem Bello wey be adviser to minister Babatunde Fashola on media release on Sunday, e add say di expansion joints wey dey di bridge wey pipo dey tok about, dey among di areas wey dem go soon repair for di bridge.

Image example Dis part for third mainland bridge look like say e dey open, dey separate

''We wan inform di general public say di expansion joint wey Facebook video show na one of di ones wey go repair very soon and for now our engineers and consultants tok say e no dey dangerous to di bridge and e dey safe to use.'' di statement bin tok.

Third Mainland Bridge na di longest of di three bridges wey dey connect Lagos mainland to Lagos Island and na last month the ministry carry out test to torchlight where and where dem suppose repair for di bridge.