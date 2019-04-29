Image copyright Nigeria Police Force/Twitter

Acting Inspector General of di Nigeria Police Mohammed Abubakar Adamu say im dey committed to end violent crime across di kontri after police announce say dem don capture di oga patapata for kidnapping.

Salisu Abubakar, wey police say na di 'spiritual papa' of kidnappers and jaguda pipo for northern Nigeria, enter police net, after investigation from officers of Operation Puff Adder.

Police detectives also confam di arrest 18 oda kidnappers and armed robbers for different different times and place all over di kontri (Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Kogi), according to di Sunday, 28 April statement from police tok tok pesin Frank Mba.

Dem also seize twenty-two AK-47 rifle guns, five local pistols, and plenty live bullets.

Di police believe say di suspects, wey dey for dia custody, na im dey responsible for some serious crime wey don happun for Kaduna State and nearby areas, like di kill-kill of one royal ruler King Agom Adara of Kajuru LGA, wey happun for October 2018.

Although di suspects belong to different-different criminal gangs dem, na di spiritual god father Salisu Abubakar dey command all of dem, di statement bin tok.

Di investigation na di work of combined team of officers from IRT, TIU and oda divisions dem.

Wetin be Operation Puff Adder

For April 2019, Acting Inspector General of di Nigeria Police Mohammed Abubakar Adamu announce di launch of di operation wey go be collabo with di Nigeria Armed Forces plus Department of State Security.

Di operation work na to free pipo from di hand of kidnappers and jaguda pipo for di kontri, especially for Kaduna, Katsina, Kogi, Niger and Zamfara state.

Di collabo go involve ogbonge security pipo wey di IGP say dey "well trained, well equipped and well-motivated"

Last week, di Police launch di operation for Oshogbo, Osun State, south-western Nigeria.