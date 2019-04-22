Image copyright Youtube Image example Faye Mooney bin don also work for Iraq and Kosovo

Di British High Commission don release statement on top di death of dia citizen, Faye Mooney wey kidnappers kill for Kajuru Castle for Kaduna State, northwest Nigeria.

Dem kill her along wit Nigerian man, Matthew Oguche.

Di Commission tok sorry to di families and say dem dey offer dem help wey dem fit. Dem also add say dem dey work wit di Nigerian authorities as dem dey investigate di mata and no go comment ontop how or why di attack happun.

Skip Twitter post by @UKinNigeria We are aware of the tragic incident involving the death of a British national in Kaduna State on Friday. The next-of-kin has been notified. The British High Commission offers our most profound sympathies and condolences to the families and friends at this difficult time. — UK in Nigeria🇬🇧 (@UKinNigeria) April 21, 2019

Faye Mooney dey visit Kaduna from Lagos wen unknown gunmen shoot am. Police for di state tok say di gunmen dey shoot anyhow and na how dem die. She dey work for di NGO Mercy Cops as communications specialist. Dia oga patapata Neal Keny-Guyer tok for statement say she don work for di organisation for two years and say she dey work to stop hate speech and violence for Nigeria. Di Nigerian wey dey wit am - Matthew Oguche dey work for di International NGO Safety Organisation.

Local media, Thisday, dey report say di gunmen also kidnap some pipo and dem dey ask for N60 million ransom to release di victims and di police neva respond to di report.

Di Kajuru Castle na major tourist spot for Kaduna State wey one German man build for 1989.

Di Kajuru local goment don dey experience kasala especially for February 2019 and plenti communities for di areas don dey experience serious violence. Di state govnor Nasir El-Rufai bin promise for February say dem go take security for di state seriously.