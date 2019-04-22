Image copyright FREDERICK FLORIN Image example European Union parliament

European Union parliament stand for Anglophone crisis and opposition leader Maurice Kamto, move sleep for Cameroon goment e eye as deh si so so send letters for EU parliament.

EU Parliament for 11 point resolution say deh get shock as Cameroon nova lef UN for go Anglophone areas, say make goment do independent investigate for human rights violations and make deh free opposition MRC party leader and militants weh deh arrest for January.

Cameroon Senate President, Marcel Niat Njifenji first answer say EU parliament say deh tok plenti tins weh deh no bi true for dia resolution.

"Goment don find solution for de problems for de two regions, open dialogue and take complains from all side", Niat write.

Dis wan divide senate as main opposition SDF party senators wash hand for de senate e letter say na shameful tin.

President for National Assembly, Cavaye Yeguei Jibil send e own answer for EU parliament say dia resolution na for cosh goment.

Even External Relations Minister, Lejeune Mbella Mbella tok say goment don take note for EU e stand, deh condemn EU parliament, say "deh di accuse security and defence forces for human rights violations wrongly wit no proof."

Since weh de crisis start for 2016, opposition SDF parliamentarians try make de debate de issue, but parliament no give dem green light.

Even senate nova debate Anglophone crisis. Only Senator Victor Nfon Mukete, for ruling CPDM vex take floor say make goment take quick action.

Goment di exchange letters wit EU parliament for taim weh UN Humanitarian coordinator, Allegra Baiocchi say de humanitarian situation for ground don wowo as needs dem increase by 30 percent from last year.

On Monday, UN say say 1.5 million pipo no get chop for Northwest and Southwest regions, 220,000 na pikin dem.

Humanitarian organisations don give basic services for 3,700 pipo and 14,000 pipo get wata and sanitation material.

For Far North around Lake Chad basin, de situation too no good and UN don get na only 11 percent for de 299 million dollars weh deh need for help 2.3 million pipo even wen na 4.3 million pipo need support for Cameroon.