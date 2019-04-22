Benue goment don put 24hrs curfew for Katsina-Ala

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Benue state goment don put 24 hours curfew for Katsina-Ala town for di state.

Acting govnor of di state Benson Abounu say di curfew don start today Monday April 22 wit immediate effect to make sure say peace return to dat par of di state.

Di acting govnor tell tori pipo Channels TV say im decide say "No movement for now for Katsina-Ala town until peace return."

E also say Soldiers of 72 battalion and Operation Well Struck team plus police men and oda security pipo don dey Katsina-Ala town to make sure say pipo safe.

According to di acting govnor, dis no be di first time wey di two tribes don do agreement wey pipo no gree respect.

Im say di two states sign say Tiv pipo for Taraba must obey goment and traditional heads for di state and Jukun pipo for Benue must also do di same, but pipo no respect di agreement.

Abounu also say dem don set up committee wey members of di two towns dey inside to discuss and find solution and to report wetin dem agree to goment of di two states.