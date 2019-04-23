Image example Foto of Oshodi Transport Interchange wey our tori pesin snap on Tuesday

Residents for Lagos, South West Nigeria, dey hala for social media as President Muhammadu Buhari dey visit di state on Wednesday to go commissioner some projects for di state.

Di projects include di Institute of maternal and child health (Ayinke House) Ikeja, Lagos Theatre Oregun, Oshodi Transport Interchange, New mass Transit Bus and Airport Road.Some Lagosians say di Ikeja bus terminal wey di President commission last year still dey under construction till now and na so-so project wey no dey complete e dey come tier rubber for di state.

The Airport Road is incomplete. The Oshodi Interchange is not halfway ready. There are still tonnes of work to be done at the Lagos Theater, Oregun. — Nicholas Ibekwe (@nicholasibekwe) April 23, 2019

An uncompleted international airport road

820 Mass Transit buses .

Wen BBC Pidgin reporter reach some of di project sites for Lagos, e see say true-true work still dey go on for some of dem.

Image example Our tori pesin report say work still dey go on for Oshodi Transport Interchange as at Tuesday evening

For Oshodi interchange terminal construction workers full ground dey work as at on Tuesday evening wen BBC reporter go look di place.Also, for International Airport road, plenti construction workers dey dia dey work for some parts of di road. Work still dey go on for bridge wey dem dey build for dia.

Image example Work as e dey go on for Airport Road as at Tuesday wen our tori pesin go dia

Meanwhile, one pesin wey dey work wit di goment follow BBC Pidgin tok but wey no gree make dem call im name, say all di project don dey complete.

Concerning Oshodi road di close aid to di goment say;

"If work dey go on for di road no mean say e no dey completed. Di fact say dem neva finish everytin 100% no mean say e no dey completed. Pipo don dey use dat road since two weeks ago plus even dat one for under di bridge opposite di toll gate wey dey very close to di airport."

"Di overhead bridge coming from di airport to Oshodi dey complete, e just dey undergo quality assurance and di one wey dey come from Oshodi to airport na im dem dey work on to put finishing touch."

Di goment official add say di president no go come commission road wey no dey complete and e also send foto of di projects.

Foto of di new Airport road wey di close aid to Lagos state goment send BBC

Foto of Oshodi Terminal wey di close goment official send BBC

Foto of di buses for di bus reform initiative wey di close goment aid send BBC

Foto of inside di Ayinke house for LASUTH wey di goment official send BBC

BBC Pidgin also try to reach di commissioner wey dey in charge of works for di state to tok on top dis mata but e number no go.