Nigerians for Ghana wan support police arrest criminals among dem

Nigerian community for Ghana assure police sey dem go volunteer information take support dem flush out Nigerian criminals from de country.

Business and Project Advisor to Nigerian Business Forum Oloye Yemi Fatuyi pledge dema support to Ghana Police.

He explain say "we make ready sey we go give wanna support. We no be professionals but we go fit get information within our community give you."

Acting Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kweku Boadu Peprah, welcome de move by dis Nigerian group who come forward sey dem go support Ghana Police fight crime.

According to de group, de few criminals wey dey among dem dey spoil de reputation of Nigeria for Ghana.

Sake of dat dem go smoke out dema own people who dey commit robbery, kidnapping den stuff make police deal plus dem as dis go help keep de good relationship between Ghana den Nigeria.

Late last year police say some Nigerians rob and rape some British students for Ghana and kidnap some three girls for Takoradi for 2019. Police also rescue Lebanese man who some Nigerians kidnap.