Police for Ondo state South West Nigeria don confam say dem dey look for one young man wey dem suspect say burn di family members of im lover.

Di tok-tok pesin for di police, Femi Joseph tell BBC say dem suspect say Deji Adenuga AKA Dakar na im burn di family for di town of Igbodigo inside Okitipupa Local goment area of Ondo state on Sunday night between 2am to 3am.

Oga Joseph tok say Deji bin dey date di young lady, Titi Saanu before she tell am say she no do again. Dis come make Deji vex go Titi house come burn both di house and pipo wey dey inside.

"As at now 8 pipo don die for di family because of di fire incident. Titi sef dey for intensive care inside hospital."

Oga Joseph say Deji don run comot from di town since dis tin happun and police don declare am wanted.