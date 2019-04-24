Image copyright Reuters Image example Di rain make land collapse plus destroy property and road

Flood plus erosion don don kill at least 60 pipo for Durban and oda parts of Kwazulu-Natal province for South Africa.

Officials say one six months old baby and anoda small pikin dey among di pipo wey die.

According to president Cyril Ramaphosa, wey fly go visit di areas wey di erosion affect, na more dan 1,000 di flood drive comot from dia house.

Since di last few days very heavy rain bin fall for di south and east of di kontri and dem still dey expect more flood and strong wind for areas wey near water side.

Di flood damage pipo business dem, plus dia house and at least two universities.