Rwanda na anoda African kontri wey don use drone deliver medical supplies too

Government of Ghana launch blood and medical drone delivery service which go supply blood den medical supplies give hospitals for remote parts of Ghana.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia talk Ghanaians during de launch say make people no politicise de medical drone delivery system sake of everyone go benefit from am.

According Dr Bawumia "no Ghanaian for die sake of dem dey remote areas. E be important say we no go reduce dis service to wana usual politics sake of if someone dey die nobro go ask am for party card."

Some Ghanaians hail de medical drone delivery service sake of de application of technology which go ensure say people go get essential medical supplies fast-fast.

But others no fey feel am, minority members for Ghana Parliament like MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak argue say government dey waste money on dis technological ideas instead of say dem go take de money provide hospital beds, ambulances den stuff.

For one of de four proposed distribution centres for Omenako, President Nana Akufo-Addo talk say Zipline go make sure sey everyone go fit get access to medicines which go fit save dema lives.

Under de $12.5 million medical drones delivery deal, Zipline go fly dema drones 150 times everyday from each of dema four distribution centres for Ghana.