One 10 years old girl wey dem born witout hands na im just win one national award for her handwriting.

Sara Hinesley from Maryland, USA surprise di judges of di 2019 Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.

Dem dey give dis award everi year to students wey get special needs.

How she do am?

Sarah find out one method of writing on her own - to write, she go grip her pencil between her arms.

Dem born Sara for China and one family for US come later adopt her for di age of six.

She fit only speak and write Mandarin wen she first go America but she quick-quick pick up English language from her older sister, Veronica.

She tok say: "I like di way di letters dey form, e dey like art."

Although sara neva decide wetin she go do wit di $500 prize, she hope say her tori go ginger oda children wit disabilities.

"I feel proud and hope odas wey get challenges go learn from me, dat if you try your hardest you go fit do am."

Her mama, Cathryn, tok say: "We learn very fast to trust her judgment and let her gauge how much she want to do and then let her do am."

"You no go really see her as pesin wey get disability because she get dis 'I can-do, I-can-tackle-anytin attitude."

Apart from writing, Sara also like to dey play chess, swim and do sculpture.