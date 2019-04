Reports sey we rescue 3 Takoradi girls wey dem kidnap be fake news - Ghana Police

Image copyright AFP

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for Ghana say news reports wey dey go around sey dem rescue de 3 kidnapped girls for Takoradi be fake.

Around Wednesday, one Accra-based newspaper report sey dem get tight filla sey police finally rescue de girls who dey go through some medical observation for some wey dey Accra.

While dis report raise expectations of de families, de Police Service sey dis report be fake as dem no fit confirm any rescue matter as de news outlet report.

Dem post for dema twitter handle top sey make people ignore de media reports.

Ghana Police early dis year arrest one Nigerian who confess sey he den en paddies kidnap de girls, so dem start dey trace where de girls dey.

Three weeks ago, CID boss, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah organise press conference where she reveal sey dem finally know where de kidnapped girls dey, wey dem fit confirm sey dem be safe. Just sey dem dey work towards dema rescue.

But three weeks on, Ghanaians den families of de kidnapped girls no hear any news of dema rescue until dis fake news drop dis week.

People start dey ask what exactly de police de look for which no make dem rescue de girls long time.