Businessman Mike Zhang make history on Thursday as e become di first Chinese man to get title for Kano State.

Di business man wey don spend 17 years for Kano State for northern Nigeria, say e dey very happy and e go work hard to make sure say Chinese business pipo wey dey di state maintain good relations wit Kano pipo.

"I dey very happy to become di first pesin from China wey Kano Emirate go honour wit title and I go work hard to maintain good relations between my pipo and Kano pipo," im tok.

Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi say di reason dem give Zhang title na because im get good track record for di years wey e spend for di state.

Image example Oda Chinese pipo for am go di event

"Wakilin Yan China (di title) I congratulate you, you don prove say you get good record and we hope say dis go make you continue to dey work hard wit dis your new title." Emir Sanusi tok.

Di number of Chinese pipo wey dey do business for Kano dey increase every year. Dem dey business like textiles, insecticides and shoe making and selling.

Some pipo dey see dis title as part of China influence wey dey increase for Africa and some dey fear say in years to come dem fit take over many sectors from Africans hand.

Image example Zhang na di owner of Myer Table Water for Kano State

E pass five thousand Chinese pipo wey dey live for Kano State. Di chairmo of Kano Manufacturers Association Umar Marshall say dis na welcome development as no society fit develop without foreigners and dem no dey fear say Chinese go push dem out of business.