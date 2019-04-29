Image copyright Nigeria Immigration Service

Nigeria don get new international passport wey roll out on Monday and as di Immigration Service tok am, "e dey based on research dem bin do on di old passport."

Although e don already land for ground, tori be say e go dey run alongside di old passport.

Hia na some things you suppose know about di new passport.

Longer lifespan

Di new e-passport get option wey you fit choose to get ten year validity instead of di only five years wey im bin be before. Dem also tok say e go reduce di time you go spend for passport office. However two oda options dey wey be 32 Page 5-year Standard Passport and 64 Page 5-year Standard Passport dey.

Beta process to get your passport

Na only for online you go fit pay for di passport so e go reduce di risk of scam to fit happun for di passport. Infact, di first step to apply for di passport na online before you go locate di closest passport office wia you dey to go do biometric capture.

Also dem dey bring Electronic Document Management System wey go make pipo to fit track dia application, reduce stress for processing, and give beta informate on top wen di pesin go fit get dia passport .

Beta Packaging

First of all di Nigerian Immigration Service don increase di security measure for inside di passport. Secondly, dem dey use polycarbonate technology to take cover am so dat e go improve di quality of di passport. Polycarbonate technology na wetin dem use to make unbreakable windows dem and eyeglass lenses.

Wetin you need to apply

All di things wey you need to get di new passport na part of wetin you need for di old passport. But now, dem don add di National Identification Number as part of documents for dis new one.

Di passport fee for di 32 Page 5-year Standard Passport na 25,000 naira, di 64 Page 5-year Standard Passport na 35,000 naira and id 10 year validity passport go cost 70,000.

How you go fit apply

First na to apply online for di Nigeria Immigration Service Portal and click for di passport application wey you want. Then, you go need to complete di online application form, wey you go carri go di office you wan collect your passport, pay for am and get your reference and application ID numbers. Then you go enta di passport office or if you dey abroad di nearest embassy with proof say you don pay, for your biometrics.