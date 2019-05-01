As South Africans dey prepare to vote for elections on May 8th, di gap between di rich and di poor don become major issue.

Di kontri na African industrialised economy, but na also one of di world most unequal.

Di opposition tok say di mata worse under di ANC but na tru? BBC Reality Check don torchlight am.

How dem dey count inequality

One way wey economist dem dey use show di amount wey di inequality for one kontri get na di Gini scale. Dem dey calculate am based on personal income - di higher di number, di higher di gap of di inequality.

For di scale, 0 mean say di society dey completely equal and 100 mean say e no equal at all. E no go tell di full tori but na start to use understand inequality for South Africa ova time.

South Africa is more unequal than others Gini score

Using di Gini scale, and di data wey World Bank bring, e show say na South Africa get di worst inequality for world of any kontri.

For di measure ova time, and to count from di period since ANC take power for 1994, di inequality don rise throughout di 1990s and reach di peak for 2005. But since dat time e neva change much.

High inequality has not changed Gini score

So based on di Gini informate, di pipo wey dey oppose di ANC goment dey correct say say inequality dey very high for South Africa.

But dem no dey correct say e dey worse, most especially in di last ten years wey dem use do di calculation.

Slower economic growth

For plenti years since dem enta office, ANC goment bin try for dia effort to reduce poverty and how pipo fit reach basic services.

Na beta economic growth bin dey help di industry but e don dey reduce and e dey make South Africans dey poorer.

Di money wey pipo dey make don dey fall steady-steady since 2010.

Joblessness rises as growth slows

Unemployment sef don dey grow for dis time.

Leader of di Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane tok say "We be kontri wey divide into two," on top di wealth gap wey "no look like say e dey close."

And even one minister for di South African presidency, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gree on top di inequality.

Di poverty don dey worse?

According to how di South African goment dey measure poverty, wey be family wey dey make below $55 per month, di official data show say between 2006 and 2011, di pipo wey dey below di level drop from 51% to 36.4%.

But for 2015, e bin increase again to 40%. Carlene van der Westhuizen, wey be a South African economist tok say, "Di poor no really benefit like dat from di economic growth."

According to report wey World Bank and South Africa goment joinbodi to do, na di difference of salary on top di work pipo dey do be di biggest reason for inequality for South Africa between 2006 and 2015.

Di report tok say, na di level wey you read book for school reach and di work wey you go do, dey determine weda your household go get economic stability for South Africa.

Di kontri welfare system wey dey help reduce extreme poverty dey also chop goment for pocket.

Which groups dey face di inequality pass?

Black South Africans na di pipo wey dey live inside poverty pass wen you compare am to Asian and white South Africans.

And between 2011 and 2015, according to di goment, di percentage of black and coloured pipo wey dey for inside poverty don increase.

Poverty and race in South Africa Percentage living below poverty line

Na small e take pass 10% for white pipo wey dey work for di kontri but dem dey make three times wetin di average black worker dey make. And na dis black workers make 75% of workforce.

Although salaries don increase for all races, na di pipo dia salary no plenty, no small, don lose pass for di post apartheid era.

Money for pipo wey dia salary high dey grow times two of how pipo wey no dey make plenti money income dey grow, according to di World Bank.