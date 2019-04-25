Nigeria Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu don order for di immediate reduction of hours wey police dey work presently for di kontri from 12 to 8 hours.

Oga Adamu tok dis one for im opening speech for di conference of di heads of Police Medical Facilities wey happun for di Force Headquarters.

Currently, police dey on a 12-hour two shift system against di normal eight hours three shift system.

Di police oga tok say im decision follow all di tok-tok say police dey misfire, commit extra-judicial killings because of work stress and condition of work wey dey affect dia emotion and focus.

"Wetin dis one mean be say police must work out new method of di nature of dia interaction and di kain of service wey dem dey give di public for all area of dia professional engagement." Na so Adamu tok.

Oga Adamu also tok say police work and security management under di current leadership go follow di principles of community policing.