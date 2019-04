After Brunei goment put one new law say anybodi wey do gay sex and adultery go face death by stoning as punishment, Nigerian gay rights activist Bisi Alimi wey siddon tok with BBC Pidgin.

For dis interview, im share im mind about di new law wey don cauyse plenti tok-tok from world pipo.

Di Brunei law wey take effect from April 4, 2019, go also cover oda crimes wey include to cut di hand of pipo wey tiff comot.