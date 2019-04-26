Image copyright IBRAHIM YOUSSOUF Image example Di storm don already kill three pipo for di island of Comoros

Cyclone Kenneth don land for northern Mozambique, as di kontri still dey recover from one heavy storm wey bin hama dem.

Di cyclone wey carri 220km/h (140mph) strong breeze enta, don already kill three pipo for di island of Comoros.

Mozambique National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC) say dem don already move 30,000 pipo comot for di areas wey di cyclone go hit.

Last month, Cyclone Idai kill hundreds of pipo for di region.

More than 900 pipo na im die wen di storm cause serious gbege for Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Wetin be di latest?

Kenneth land for di north coast of Mozambique on Thursday evening, and di breeze strong reach wetin sabi pipo dey call Category 4 hurricane.

As e move enta di kontri, dem dey expect say e go weak.

Tok-tok pesin for INGC say dem dey use force take comot families and go continue "until dem get all dia pipo for area wey dey safe."

More than 680,000 pipo dey at risk from di cyclone, Mozambican officials tok Wednesday. Dem don cancel flights and already close schools.

What about oda kontris for di region?

Comoros still dey recover from damage wey di cyclone cause, wey hama di island wit strong breeze and heavy rains.

For some southern areas for neighbouring Tanzania, authorities don close schools and businesses too close.