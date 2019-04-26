Image copyright Bayelsa State Government

Lawmakers for Bayelsa state south-south Nigeria don tell BBC Pidgin say no be dem fight for di bill to give demsef life pension.

Leader of di state house of assembly Peter Akpe say na di executive arm of goment send di "life pension bill" to di house and dem pass di bill.

Di lawmakers dey react to tori say dem approve life pension for diasef.

For di life pension, both di serving and former lawmakers go begin collect pension. Di speaker go dey collect 500,000 naira evri month, deputy speaker go dey collect 200,000 while other lawmakers go dey collect 100,000 naira evri month.

Di lawmaker say dem dey on dia own wen goment carri di bill come and dem no reject am.

"Nobodi wey dem give beta tin go reject am, if you become lawmaker and you get dis kain offer, you go reject am"? na so Akpe tok.

E explain say pipo wey dey complain about di pension mata na pipo wey no understand say if you do beta work for goment, you suppose get beta compensation.

Akpe said "dat kain tin no fit affect di state expenditure too much sake of say na small shikini moni".

Kissinger Ikoku wey be lawyer tok say Nigeria constitution no make provision for lawmakers to dey receive pension for di kontri.

A pipo still dey para about di mata, opposition All Progressive Congress don reject di approval of di life pension say na something wey show say di lawmakers dey fight for dia own pocket..

Bayelsa state na one of di south south Nigerian states wey dey make plenti moni from oil.