One parrot for Brazil dey under police custody ontop accuse say im dey warn drug dealers wen police wan show.

Di drug dealers train di parrot to shout "mama, police" for Portuguese language to alert di criminals of when police dey come.

Police believe say di drug dealers "train di parrot for dat purpose," because "as soon as di police go close to di house wia di gang dey, im begin start to dey shout."

After dem catch di parrot, police keep am for dia custody to interrogate am about wetin im know about di drug dealers.

But according to Alexander Clark wey be veterinary di local police contact to tok to di parrot, im say di animal "no dey cooperate" as im no gree "tok anytin."

Wen tori pipo ask di police wetin dem go do about di parrot, dem say dem go hand am over to di local zoo wia im go spend three months to learn how to fly before dem go release am.

Meanwhile, one environmentalist by name Jaqueline Lustosa tell local tori pipo Meio Norte say she don go di police station to try free di bird.