Buhari donate Bike, Hilux plus $500,000 to epp Guinea Bissau wit dia election

Image copyright Muhammadu Buhari Image example Nigeria Presido dey follow contest di 23 February

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don approve three hundred and fifty (350) units of electoral kits, ten(10) motorcycles, five(5) Hilux vans, two(2) light trucks plus Five hundred thousand US Dollars ($500,000) to epp Guinea Bissau wit dia elections.

President Buhari direct di Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama to epp am wit di urgent mission go di kontri in response to dia goment request for epp.

Di president wey take di step as di Chairman of di ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State approve make di minister undergo di mission to represent am togeda with di ECOWAS Commission President, Jean-Claude Brou.

According to di president, dis move dey important to ensure say di election wey wan happun for Guinea Bissau go epp stabilize di kontri.

President Buhari also send im foreign minister go anoda mission for Cotonou, Benin to deliver anoda personal message to di president Patrice Talon.