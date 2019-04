Nearly one month from now, Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari go take oath of office to start im second term.

As part of di preparation, e don tell all im cabinet members say make dem give dia handover note plus all di policy and programme wey dem do for di first term.

BBC Pidgin enta street to ask Nigerians wetin dem tink about di performance of di different ministries dem.

Dis na di part one of our special report ontop di mata.