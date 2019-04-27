How Jaguda pipo take kidnap shell workers and kill dia escort for Rivers State

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Shell dey involved in Oil and gas production for Niger Delta

Nigeria police say jaguda pipo don kidnap two senior workers wey dey work for Shell oil company and kill dia police escorts for south-south of di kontri.

Dis attack happun on Thursday for one express road for Rivers State as di oil workers dey return from work.

Officials say di jaguda pipo kill di security dem, one of dem bin dey drive di car, and kidnap di two workers.

Tok- tok Pesin for Rivers state police say dem dey work hard to rescue di victims.

Dem neva release di workers dia names and wia dem from.

"Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) regret to confam di attack of dia staff and goment security escort for Rumuji, Rivers State, for East/West road," na wetin tok-tok pesin for SPDC tok.

Di workers bin dey return from official duty for Bayelsa state.

Early dis month, gunmen kill one British woman and one Nigerian for Kajuru castle place for Kaduna State, north west of di kontri.

For January last year, jaguda pipo kidnap two Americans and two Canadian citizens while dem dey travel from one town for Kafanchan for Kaduna state go di capital Abuja. Dem kill two of dia police escorts.

Police later free di four pipo wey dem kidnap for joint military operation.