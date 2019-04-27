African Drum Festival 2019: Fine foto and tins wey happun dia

  • 27 April 2019

Culture lovers from different parts of di world carri waka enta Ogun state Nigeria to watch di dis year edition of African Drum Festival.

  • Boy wey dey beat drum Ogun State Governor office

    For olden days, Africa dey use drums dey communicate wit each oda and di community.

  • Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and im wife Ogun State Governor office

    Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and im wife, Queen Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi, dey among di ogbonge pipo wey show for di festival.

  • Pipo wey dey beat drum Ogun State Governor office

    Di African drum festival include theatre troupes, custodians of culture and also African culture admirers from around di world.

  • pipo dey play drum Ogun State Governor office

    Drummers from different African kontries na im show face for di festival.

  • drummers wey dey beat drum Ogun State Governor office

    Di ogbonge festival dey showcase African culture so dat e no go die.

  • Governor, Ibikunle Amosun and im wife Ogun State Governor office

    Ogun state outgoing Governor, Ibikunle Amosun na im introduce di festival, for 2016.

  • Drummer Ogun State Governor office

    Di festival dey bring togeda ogbonge cultural icons, groups and artistes and entertainers all ova African continent.

  • drummer Ogun State Governor office

    Di drum dey carry messages to pipo from one location to di oda.

  • Dignitries wey come di African Drum festival Ogun State Governor office

    Di guests appreciate di works of di pesin wey arrange di festival wey be di outgoing governor of Ogun state, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun.

  • pipo dey play drum Ogun State Governor office

    For African setting e get special drums wey dey send message of different kind of mood like war, peace, celebrations, mourning, marriages, royalty and worships.

  • Drummer Ogun State Governor office

    Dis na di fourth edition of di African Drum Festival wey for Ogun state, Nigeria.

  • Pipo wey dey sing for di African Drum 2019 festival Ogun State Governor office

    No be only mouth di Yoruba pipo for South West Nigeria dey use take communicate, dem dey also use different kind of drums.

