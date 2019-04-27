African Drum Festival 2019: Fine foto and tins wey happun dia
Culture lovers from different parts of di world carri waka enta Ogun state Nigeria to watch di dis year edition of African Drum Festival.
For olden days, Africa dey use drums dey communicate wit each oda and di community.
Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and im wife, Queen Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi, dey among di ogbonge pipo wey show for di festival.
Di African drum festival include theatre troupes, custodians of culture and also African culture admirers from around di world.
Drummers from different African kontries na im show face for di festival.
Di ogbonge festival dey showcase African culture so dat e no go die.
Ogun state outgoing Governor, Ibikunle Amosun na im introduce di festival, for 2016.
Di festival dey bring togeda ogbonge cultural icons, groups and artistes and entertainers all ova African continent.
Di drum dey carry messages to pipo from one location to di oda.
Di guests appreciate di works of di pesin wey arrange di festival wey be di outgoing governor of Ogun state, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun.
For African setting e get special drums wey dey send message of different kind of mood like war, peace, celebrations, mourning, marriages, royalty and worships.
Dis na di fourth edition of di African Drum Festival wey for Ogun state, Nigeria.
No be only mouth di Yoruba pipo for South West Nigeria dey use take communicate, dem dey also use different kind of drums.