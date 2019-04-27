Image copyright Getty Images

Cyclone Kenneth don "entirely wipe out" villages for Mozambique according to one United Nations official.

Gemma Connell wey be di head of di regional Office for di Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), say from di air di villages look like area wia "bulldozer scata".

Cyclone Kenneth strike Mozambique on Thursday barely one month after Cyclone Idai kill more than 900 pipo across three kontris for Southern Africa.

For inside video wey di organization post for twitter after dem fly over di affected area, madam Connell pledge to work with local authorities to "get pipo di supplies wey dem need."

She say: "di weather still bad, and rain still dey fall. But thankfully di wind don die down."

BBC find out say almost 20,000 pipo don hide for displacement centres wey dem set up inside schools and churches.