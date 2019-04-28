Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Patrice Talon don dey power since 2016

Benin pipo go vote today to elect new lawmakers wey go lead dem for parliament, but opposition candidates dem no go take part for di election.

Last month di kontri election office rule say na only two political parties qualify for di election and di two party loyal to President Patrice Talon.

Dem ban pipo make dem no protest for streets.

Amnesty International dey accuse authorities for Benin say dem dey arrest political activists and tori pipo any how.

President Talon say im believe in political reform, and im don accuse di opposition party say dem dey give di kontri bad name becos dem no meet up with di electoral requirement on time.

Benin na one of di first West African kontri to introduce multi-party elections for 1990s, but sabi pipo say under president Talon, goment dey fight against freedon of speech.