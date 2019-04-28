Image copyright Bayelsa State Government

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) don advise Governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson say make im reject di bill wey want make lawmakers for di state dey get life pension.

For di open letter to di governor, ERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare say di bill na abuse of legislative functions.

For di open letter di open letter wey di group write give di govnor, dem say di bill na abuse of legislative functions.

"Di bill amount to incorrect and improper performance of public functions. Na clear abuse of legislative functions by di lawmakers.

Instead of dem to sponsor bills wey go go epp children for Bayelsa to get quality education, di lawmakers dey take advantage of dia positions to arrange bill to collect big severance benefits." Na so di deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare write.

Di organization add say by passing di life pension bill, di lawmakers of Bayelsa State House of Assembly don go against di constitutional and international law wey no support conflicts of interest.

Last week, di house pass one bill wey go give life pensions to speakers, deputy speakers and oda members.

Under di bill, speakers go get N500,000 monthly, while deputy speakers go receive N200,000. 24 oda members go get N100,000 each.

Di House want life pensions for members wey dey similar to former presidents, vice-presidents, governors and deputy governors all ova di kontri.

SERAP say from calculation, hundreds of lawmakers na im go benefit from di life pension bill, wey go cost Bayelsa State at least N20 million taxpayers' money evri month and dis amount go increase years to come.

Di group conclude say public officials get legal commitment to discharge public duty truthfully and faithfully and if di governor agree to di bill, SERAP go carry di mata go court to challenge am.